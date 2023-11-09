Dosi Bow
aka Dosibow
Dosi Bow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Moonbow #75. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dosi Bow combines the classic cookie flavor of Dosidos with the sweet fruitiness of Moonbow, a Zkittlez cross. The effects will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and maybe even a bit sleepy. This strain is known to help appetite loss, headaches, and insomnia. Dosi Bow is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Bow effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Bow when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Dosi Bow features flavors like spicy, citrus, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Dosi Bow typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dosi Bow has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for lazy weekend days or nights when you want to unwind and munch on some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Bow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
