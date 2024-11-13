Dosi Mango reviews
d........e
November 13, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just imagine yourself laying on a cool beach as the sun sets and the tide comes in with the waves crashing on the rocks. And you’re eating a mango. Boro Family Farms OK: Lots of terps (7.17%) with the main terps being D-Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, & Ocimene 1 Just slightly above 88% total cannabinoids this strain packs a releiving tropical smack with airy floral notes.
s........l
December 22, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
great for after work or if you want to relax after dinner before bed
A........1
November 12, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
First off, the description above is WRONG. This is not for beginners. This is a very good and strong strain. The article reads 19%THC but it’s really 88-91%. If you just want to get baked and stay at home or unfortunately if you suffer from pain or anxiety/depression this is the strain for you. It’s pretty numbing. You’ll have enough energy to scroll through your phone while lying on the couch or in bed.
z........y
June 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve had some bad cramps and this strain has helped!