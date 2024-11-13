Dosi Mango
Dosi Mango is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Dosidos. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dosi Mango smells like a combination of dank cookie dough and deliciously ripe golden mangos. The combination of these two flavor profiles produces a heavy, sweet mango front tapered off with that do-si-do aromatic back end that we all know and love. Dosi Mango is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners to intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Mango effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Mango when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Coast Cannabis Co., Dosi Mango features flavors like sweet, earthy, and mango. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dosi Mango typically ranges from $30-$50 per gram for a vape cartridge. Dosi Mango has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for lazy weekend days or nights when you want to unwind and munch on some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Mango, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dosi MangoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dosi Mango strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dosi Mango products near you
Similar to Dosi Mango near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—