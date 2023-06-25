5 stars for strain genetics. 1 star for Hibuddy's quality control of this strain. The final nail in the coffin being this Double Black Kief, which looks/tastes/smells severely compromised by poor storage & oxidation. If it's not outright DOA, it's barely on life support. It doesn't infuse. It doesn't fortify. It merely induces nausea and headache. (From a strain that used to induce cerebral euphoria and hashy analgesia.) "This strain deserves a better class of cultivator." Especially a cultivator that tests terpenes [eg: SWC, Aeriz] and keeps flower alive during storage. Abysmal quality control standards like this are why people give up on dispos and decide to grow their own. "This state deserves a better class of Domina."

