Double Black reviews
Double Black strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Double Black strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
j........y
June 25, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This one is a super Duper heavy Indica strain. The taste and aroma aren’t impressive, like earth, tar and hay, but the effects are amazing and very heavy. Definitely do not take this If you have stuff to do, and it’s definitely not a strain I would recommend for inexperienced cannabis users. I just looked at the clock, and it literally took me about an hour to write this.
w........e
October 9, 2021
Dizzy
Headache
5 stars for strain genetics. 1 star for Hibuddy's quality control of this strain. The final nail in the coffin being this Double Black Kief, which looks/tastes/smells severely compromised by poor storage & oxidation. If it's not outright DOA, it's barely on life support. It doesn't infuse. It doesn't fortify. It merely induces nausea and headache. (From a strain that used to induce cerebral euphoria and hashy analgesia.) "This strain deserves a better class of cultivator." Especially a cultivator that tests terpenes [eg: SWC, Aeriz] and keeps flower alive during storage. Abysmal quality control standards like this are why people give up on dispos and decide to grow their own. "This state deserves a better class of Domina."
P........e
September 7, 2021
It was okay. The batch I smoked was particularly dry, but was still decent to burn. A solid 3 from me.
s........k
August 5, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
It makes you Euphoric
S........H
July 25, 2021
Excellent deep body buzz and amazing taste...great for pain...