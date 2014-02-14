ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Danky Doodle
  • Leafly flower of Danky Doodle

Indica

Danky Doodle

Danky Doodle

Originally named Double D as a reference to the large buds on these plants (we’ll let you make the connection there), breeder KC Brains decided to rename the strain Danky Doodle at the suggestion of some American friends in order to avoid confusion with the similarly named Double Dutch. Danky Doodle certainly isn’t a shy plant; it grows like the weed it is and will make its presence known with its pungent sweet smell. Plants flower at 9 to 11 weeks and should provide a high yield of large buds covered in a rich frost. This plant is a cross between several strains, and it’s no surprise that Big Bud is included in its lineage along with the strains Viking and the breeder’s own KC 636. The result is a strong indica that provides full body relief no matter what you call it.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

69 reported effects from 39 people

    Reviews

    43

    Show all

    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    Wow, best sex of my life after this stuff! Great overall high, only down part is the scary dry eyes it's typically gives.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedUplifted
    Avatar for iheartkidrobot
    Member since 2011
    One of my favorites, especially if you plan to have sex while high on this. I think the only down fall for me is I get a headache after use of this more than any of the other neg. effects, but its worth the good pounding down there for a little up there later.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedHappy
    Avatar for springfield_420
    Member since 2012
    Great strain, especially if you're a fan of the diesels like I am. Felt effects after my first hit, and 3 his was enough to get me where I wanted to be
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricTingly
    Avatar for gmilch
    Member since 2014
    I was orginally told by the person who supplied me this strain that it was called "Yankee Doodle". Because it impacted me more like a pure sativa, I didn't believe that it was in actuality Double D. I didn't so much enjoy the flavor of this strain but gave it 5 stars based solely on it's high. It h...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for jlsscbs
    Member since 2013
    A real nice strain that seems more like a Sativa than an Indica. Great for daytime use in moderation. Pretty hard hitter (for me) if I go with any more than 2 bingers. Even though it seemed to energize me, when it was time to go to sleep, no issues... indica properties seem to hit later... after an ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Big Bud
    parent
    Strain
    Danky Doodle

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Danky DoodleUser uploaded image of Danky DoodleUser uploaded image of Danky DoodleUser uploaded image of Danky DoodleUser uploaded image of Danky DoodleUser uploaded image of Danky DoodleUser uploaded image of Danky Doodle
    more
    photos
    11 Arousing Strains to Help You Celebrate Valentine’s Day Right
    11 Arousing Strains to Help You Celebrate Valentine’s Day Right