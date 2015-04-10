ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Double Purple Doja reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Double Purple Doja.

Reviews14

October 6, 2011
x........x
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
This is some of the most purple marijuana I've ever seen. People see this and fall in love. Probably 50-75% of the bud is purple, and it smells extremely like Grape. You can search up a page to see the genetics, it seems to be a cross of Sputnik #1 and Black Russian. Sputnik #1 has Skunk #1 and Apollo 13 derivatives. I've seen less-potent LOOKING high-grade stuff pack a bigger punch; such as Sweet Tooth, but Double Purple Doja has such an amazing taste and smell.
10 people found this helpful
January 21, 2016
D........e
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
This Stain is not like your typical indica for the high. However like many have said the look will draw you in an make you fall in love. Now the effect from this beautiful flower. Is more of a relaxation effect like harlequin due to its very high CDB%'s However many say it has a grape taste for me. It was more like drinking a nice Porter. More of that roasted chocolate coffee an camel taste. I will say this if you have severe back pain or nerve pain an still want to function, this mild hitting indica is perfect.
5 people found this helpful
May 7, 2016
c........y
the purple boom of the morning thanks
2 people found this helpful
May 18, 2016
D........r
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
very good chill medicine. nice and comfy feeling. enjoyed at 3pm, wasn't enough to kill the evening, but kept me semi pain free all evening, semi because I'm always In chronic pain
2 people found this helpful
write a review
April 11, 2015
0........e
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This is one of my favorite strains. It's super purple with an amazing feeling... Who could ask for more!
1 person found this helpful
August 1, 2015
t........k
premium!!!!
1 person found this helpful
February 15, 2016
N........r
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Shared bubbler bowl with wife: Beautiful color flower Doesn't make me too sleepy Seemed more like an earthy/wood taste Focused Thirsty Great strain
April 29, 2015
J........r
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I am really enjoying this strain. It has a great euphoric, pain-stopping, social high.
