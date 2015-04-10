x........x
October 6, 2011
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
This is some of the most purple marijuana I've ever seen. People see this and fall in love. Probably 50-75% of the bud is purple, and it smells extremely like Grape. You can search up a page to see the genetics, it seems to be a cross of Sputnik #1 and Black Russian. Sputnik #1 has Skunk #1 and Apollo 13 derivatives. I've seen less-potent LOOKING high-grade stuff pack a bigger punch; such as Sweet Tooth, but Double Purple Doja has such an amazing taste and smell.