This Stain is not like your typical indica for the high. However like many have said the look will draw you in an make you fall in love. Now the effect from this beautiful flower. Is more of a relaxation effect like harlequin due to its very high CDB%'s However many say it has a grape taste for me. It was more like drinking a nice Porter. More of that roasted chocolate coffee an camel taste. I will say this if you have severe back pain or nerve pain an still want to function, this mild hitting indica is perfect.