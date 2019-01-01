ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Dr. Clemenstein
Dr. Clemenstein

Bred by Plantworks, Dr. Clemenstein is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Clementine and GSC. Buds appear super frosty with bright orange hairs. Aromas tend to by of smooth citrus, with GSC-inspired flavors to follow.

