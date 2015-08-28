ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 355 reviews

Clementine

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Minty
Peppery

Calculated from 29 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 355 reviews

Clementine
  • Fruity
  • Minty
  • Peppery

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

260 people reported 1590 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 40%
Euphoric 33%
Relaxed 31%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

355

Photos

Found in

Preview for Terpinolene-dominant strains
Terpinolene-dominant strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Clementine
First strain child
Citrus Punch
child
Second strain child
Mimosa
child

