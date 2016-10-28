ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dr. Feelgood is a beautiful blend of flavors and effects that possesses a tangible medical bent. This cross developed by Colorado Seed Inc. is a blend of Harlequin and Gupta Kush. Mixing the powerful CBD generation of Harlequin with the medical-grade body effects of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Kush creates a strain focused on physical wellness. With equal parts anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, Dr. Feelgood abates anxiety and culls chronic pain with confidence. 

Avatar for nikolaistroya
Member since 2016
Its has very mellow high feeling in my head. The dr. feel good strain is relaxing and euphoric nice body buzz. I'm happy and peaceful. Harsh taste is not pleasing. worth smoking though. brain melter.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Karynsart
Member since 2017
Very light brain buzz. First strain that has made me peppy and wanting to get shit done without melting into the couch and falling asleep or make me eat the entire fridge. Great for crafting time.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jata_Wouleng
Member since 2018
This strain bounced me up against the wall with a mind waterfall of thoughts that got me into doing excersice Yoga positions, And when interrupted by my friend who got back in the room I sat and had a deep brain smeltdown and counchlock Id recommend it for high euphoria and doing excersie, like h...
EnergeticEuphoricTingly
Avatar for BWeddle11
Member since 2019
I am always skeptical of trying new strains, but I do like to explore my options. I came across this strain and wanted to try it mainly for the euphoria. I have horrible anxiety and have come to learn the hard way I have to be really careful choosing strains which limits my options a bit. The first ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GreenAbsinthe
Member since 2016
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Harlequin
User uploaded image of Dr. Feelgood