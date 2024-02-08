Dr Lime reviews
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
It smoked 2 bowls and it brought me to a relaxed state of mind, relaxed my shoulders a bit. it was nice to sit and vegetate for a little bit. Definitely think it’s more indica leaning, the Dr. Like #9 i got from garden remedies felt that way. THCa 21.3% and I smoke every evening. wish i could get the terps on these
January 12, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Number 1 favorite