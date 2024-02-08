Dr Lime is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dr. Who and Limevine. This strain is a fruity and floral hybrid that has a tropical and citrus flavor with hints of lavender and grape. Dr Lime is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dr Lime effects include uplifted, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dr Lime when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Theory Wellness, Dr Lime features flavors like tropical, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some limonene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Dr Lime typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a soothing and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and focused while enjoying its delicious flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dr Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







