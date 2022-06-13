This is definitely now in my top 5. I just smoked this amazingly beautiful tasting herb and all I can say is...where has this been all my life? Seriously. It gave me a nice head and body high, then tucked me in to sleep. Problem is...it was the top of the morning and I fell asleep until early evening. Yes, I woke up feeling refreshed,but I lost a great chunk of my day. Morale of the story...smoke this at night unless you don't mind being Bill Cosbied by this wonderful strain. All I can say is... 👏