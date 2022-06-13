Dragon Berry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dragon Berry.
k........4
June 13, 2022
Happy
This is definitely now in my top 5. I just smoked this amazingly beautiful tasting herb and all I can say is...where has this been all my life? Seriously. It gave me a nice head and body high, then tucked me in to sleep. Problem is...it was the top of the morning and I fell asleep until early evening. Yes, I woke up feeling refreshed,but I lost a great chunk of my day. Morale of the story...smoke this at night unless you don't mind being Bill Cosbied by this wonderful strain. All I can say is... 👏
b........4
August 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The high is very heady and gives a sense of euphoria that just doesn't want to leave. It made me feel very relaxed and calmed my nerves considerably.
e........y
May 30, 2022
Talkative
Tingly
Dizzy
This strain is very intense.
z........x
June 21, 2023
Energetic
Focused
This is one of the best tasting strains I’ve had. Immediate petrol, cherry, and lychee. Great cerebral high.
j........p
September 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty far into it now, it gives a good cerebral high while also seeping through my body and just making the high so balanced. The taste is pretty solid it’s kinda like berry pine with an after taste of a subtle sweet, but the smell is intense smelling like vanilla extract times 100. I smoked through a bong with ice so the hit was very smooth and cold. One other thing is of how fast it hit me with me being able to process it. Overall 8.2
s........s
February 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
i love it sm. a perfect hybrid imo. i felt very content and chill, but i was able to go on a rant about recovery so i guess that was the sativa side LOL. was sitting up watching tv and a couple hours later i was heading to bed. smells like berries, tastes like berries. maybe the best tasting strain i've had next to orange creamsicle. you gotta try it. :3
i........t
September 19, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Beautiful buds with complex feel and taste