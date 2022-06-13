stock photo similar to Dragon Berry
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Dragon Berry
Dragon Berry is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Cherry Bomb and Turbo Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and euphoric. Dragon Berry has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dragon Berry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dragon Berry strain effects
Dragon Berry strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Dragon Berry strain reviews7
k........4
June 13, 2022
Happy
b........4
August 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
e........y
May 30, 2022
Talkative
Tingly
Dizzy