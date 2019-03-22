ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dragon Fruit
  4. Reviews

Dragon Fruit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dragon Fruit.

Reviews

9

Avatar for Jermster_007
Member since 2019
This strain mixes both textures of the mind and the body. A simple and even balance between relaxed and alert that gets you through the day. This pure high is a very strong and controlling one. I suggest sit back and enjoy the ride.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
Smells and tastes just like the actual dragon fruit! The high is very relaxing and euphoric. leaves you with an amazing head high! I highly recommend this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Dmoc
Member since 2019
For me in the UK this 4g pack costs the same as the OZs you get over there in the other reviews for 70 bucks, it make me feel sick we are still so far behind, Hey once in while we all need a treat, understand comments on wetness above, I think this batch was as bad but I still don't think that's e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for DeathstarWTF
Member since 2019
Mysteriously dank and fruity flavors. Sweet aroma. Great body buzz and a nice smiley head high 👍
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for Mandapooh
Member since 2018
This is a really sweet, tasty and smooth strain. It’s one of my favorites.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jcarter848
Member since 2015
Just picked up a $75.00 OZ of popcorn nugs from Ponderosa Releaf here in Peoria. smells like Funky, Dank Dragon fruit, yes the auctual fruit. go to Safeway or frys when they have fresh dragonfruit, buy one and try it, then compare the smells! buzz is very Indica like, stony and has a strong couch l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Spicywiener420710
Member since 2019
Bought some from my plug it's absolutely awsome, it's a little harsh when you hit it but it'll have you schlumpy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for danielrb00
Member since 2018
I just took a hit from my bong with this strain and its really god, the fruity smell and taste are awesome, gets you a concentrate-sleepy high ... great for my anxiety and insomnia
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed