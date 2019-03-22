Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dragon Fruit.
Reviews
9
Jermster_007
Member since 2019
This strain mixes both textures of the mind and the body. A simple and even balance between relaxed and alert that gets you through the day. This pure high is a very strong and controlling one. I suggest sit back and enjoy the ride.
For me in the UK this 4g pack costs the same as the OZs you get over there in the other reviews for 70 bucks, it make me feel sick we are still so far behind,
Hey once in while we all need a treat, understand comments on wetness above, I think this batch was as bad but I still don't think that's e...
Just picked up a $75.00 OZ of popcorn nugs from Ponderosa Releaf here in Peoria. smells like Funky, Dank Dragon fruit, yes the auctual fruit. go to Safeway or frys when they have fresh dragonfruit, buy one and try it, then compare the smells! buzz is very Indica like, stony and has a strong couch l...