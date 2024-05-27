Dragons Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dragons Dream.
Dragons Dream strain effects
Dragons Dream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dragons Dream reviews
v........a
May 27, 2024
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Dizzy
You'll get high from very little even if you have a high tolerance. Not feeling sleepy but it's a bit like being tipsy or lightly drunk. The flavor is not the best. It's pretty burning actually. The dried flower smells very sweet and- honey like. Like a lot of strong sativa dominant strains. Very effective, recommend this one. If you like potent sativa's effects of course. If you smoke enough it helps with Insomnia too
t........y
April 6, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
My tolerance is on the high end, and this hit me like a truck. A very soft, fuzzy truck. My back pain is virtually nonexistent, and life feels pretty good right now. Instant new favorite. If you like Blue Dream, you'll love this.
e........5
August 24, 2023
Talkative
Uplifted
As a local sheep I can confidently say this is good green
c........e
May 22, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Very creative effects with sedative properties
T........9
June 13, 2023
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Taste amazing, makes me feel very relaxed and comfortable.
k........1
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
love this!