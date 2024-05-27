You'll get high from very little even if you have a high tolerance. Not feeling sleepy but it's a bit like being tipsy or lightly drunk. The flavor is not the best. It's pretty burning actually. The dried flower smells very sweet and- honey like. Like a lot of strong sativa dominant strains. Very effective, recommend this one. If you like potent sativa's effects of course. If you smoke enough it helps with Insomnia too