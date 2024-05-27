Dragons Dream
Dragons Dream effects are mostly energizing.
Dragons Dream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Slurricane and Blue Dream. Dragons Dream is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dragons Dream effects are currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dragons Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with various ailments. Bred by ‘CAKE-She hits different’, Dragons Dream features various unknown flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Dragons Dream typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dragons Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Dragons Dream strain effects
Dragons Dream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
