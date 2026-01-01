Drama Queenz by Nuthera is an indica-leaning hybrid that blends the sweet, candy-like profile of Runtz with the deeper, more relaxing influence of Queen of the South. Testing around 20–23% THC, this strain delivers a versatile high that can start light and functional before settling into a more calming body effect. Flavor-wise, expect a bold mix of fruity cherry and bright citrus on the inhale, followed by a funky, gassy finish with subtle hints of spice and pastry. The aroma carries that same sweet-meets-fuel balance, making it a standout for fans of modern dessert strains with a twist. The effects begin with a gentle uplift that keeps you clear and engaged, then gradually melt into a relaxed, easygoing body high, making it a great option for transitioning from daytime to evening use.