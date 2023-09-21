Queen Of The South
Queen Of The South is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cherry and #1 Stunna. Queen Of The South is named after the slang term for Compton, a city in Los Angeles known for its hip-hop culture and gang activity. Queen Of The South has a sweet and fruity cherry flavor with hints of earthy and skunky undertones. Queen Of The South is 21-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Queen Of The South effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Queen Of The South when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Queen Of The South features flavors like fruity, earthy and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Queen Of The South typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Queen Of The South may leave you feeling calm, cozy, and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Queen Of The South, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Queen Of The SouthOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Queen Of The South strain effects
Queen Of The South strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Queen Of The South products near you
Similar to Queen Of The South near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—