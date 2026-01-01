Dreadbread is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–26%, created from the exotic cross of Vintage Afghani and Colombian Mangobiche, blending old-world landrace influence with tropical Colombian character. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a uniquely earthy and herbal aromatic profile layered with ripe mango, sweet tropical fruit, sage, and subtle woody spice. Likely driven by terpenes such as terpinolene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, Dreadbread offers a flavorful smoke that balances fruity sweetness with deep earthy complexity. Expect an uplifting and mentally stimulating high that promotes focus, motivation, and energetic clarity while maintaining a smooth, grounded body feel. Bright, flavorful, and highly functional, Dreadbread is ideal for daytime sessions, creative projects, social settings, or staying active with an elevated and positive mindset. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!