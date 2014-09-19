ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dreadlock

Dreadlock, hailing from Canada, is a 50/50 hybrid with energizing effects that carry social interactions to a new level. Patients and consumers chasing strains with mood-elevating properties stop their search at Dreadlock, a name derived from its dense, nappy buds. It produces heavy yields of sweet, musky flowers blanketed in crystal trichomes. A good strain for novice growers, Dreadlock plants are hardy and resilient when it comes to mold. Joint Doctor Seeds, the strain’s original growers, recommend indoor soil gardens and the “screen of green” method. A full 9 weeks for flowering is suggested with Dreadlock, as it tends to gain a lot of weight and THC in its final mile.

Avatar for dimmy32
Member since 2014
After depleting my Purple Kush supply, my guy got me this strain. He said it was called that because the buds had mini-dreads in them. Sorta. After the first puff, my throat got very dry and tight , which was odd considering the buds were fresh and a bit on the moist side. No gradual take off h...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for green4life89
Member since 2014
discovered dreadlocks last night and it is nothing like the filthy dried and unwashed hair if the rasta culture. These beautiful large dense nugs explode with sticky frosted orange hairs as you crack them apart for closer look. the smell is sweet and piney with a hint of diesel, however, the smoke...
FocusedRelaxedTingly
User uploaded image of DreadlockUser uploaded image of DreadlockUser uploaded image of DreadlockUser uploaded image of Dreadlock
