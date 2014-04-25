ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dream Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Star.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 253 effects
Happy 72%
Uplifted 72%
Euphoric 68%
Energetic 55%
Creative 51%
Stress 48%
Depression 44%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

43

Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
I enjoyed this strain very much. The buds were beautiful! Big, green, and frosty. Great head change. Didn’t make me too sleepy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for wickedcliche
Member since 2017
i love this strain. perfect
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Metalmainia4_2_0
Member since 2018
This strain for me was very good it gave me motivation for the day love it and MMEC fast delivery
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for TheProphets2Lit
Member since 2018
wow this strain has it all from smell to taste to uplifting effects in seconds. this is a very potent strain with excellent results. 4 out of 5 as to feeling mild paranoia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dream Star
User uploaded image of Dream Star
User uploaded image of Dream Star
User uploaded image of Dream Star
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Founds this to be like an extra strength version of Blue Dream. Very cerebral and uplifting. Great daytime option, makes me feel lighter and motivated, although a little spaced out. Really nice sweet berry scent with an undertone of Diesel-type scent. 4.5/5.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Freedmom17
Member since 2017
A new favorite!! Try it out!!! It helps me with sleep and nausea and I can enjoy a relaxing day around our home or sleep if I want!! Try it 😊!!! I have a very high tolerance on opiates from 10 Years and MMEC has been a lot of help- I appreciate all of their help and patience with me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Limpytaco
Member since 2015
More pungent than earthly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for purp75
Member since 2017
I picked up a cyber monday $6 Dream Star pre roll at a local dispensary and instead of smoking the joint i emptied and have many small 3 hit bowls. I smoke Blue Dream regularly and enjoy it so I really wasn’t expecting a noticeable difference but there was! For a hybrid Dream Stars effects are fu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkative