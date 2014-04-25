We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Founds this to be like an extra strength version of Blue Dream. Very cerebral and uplifting. Great daytime option, makes me feel lighter and motivated, although a little spaced out. Really nice sweet berry scent with an undertone of Diesel-type scent. 4.5/5.
A new favorite!! Try it out!!! It helps me with sleep and nausea and I can enjoy a relaxing day around our home or sleep if I want!! Try it 😊!!! I have a very high tolerance on opiates from 10
Years and MMEC has been a lot of help- I appreciate all of their help and patience with me
I picked up a cyber monday $6 Dream Star pre roll at a local dispensary and instead of smoking the joint i emptied and have many small 3 hit bowls. I smoke Blue Dream regularly and enjoy it so I really wasn’t expecting a noticeable difference but there was!
For a hybrid Dream Stars effects are fu...