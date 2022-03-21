Dream Walker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Walker.
Dream Walker strain effects
Dream Walker strain flavors
Dream Walker strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
A........f
March 21, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Definitely could feel and taste the lineage of the Blue Dream it is my favorite Sativa as of March 20th,2022 as I use it in a cannabis derived Stiizy uplifting and relaxing all around your head ...good for getting up in the morning with the sunrise with a nice cup of tea or coffee as it gets your brain's motor started if you know what I'm saying...having this strain in your possession almost feels unfair to everyone else
A........i
December 17, 2021
Been looking for this strain since I found it by Blogies in CA. Made me feel like the star of a teen indie flick, perfect for a daytime activity where you want to enjoy the sunshine on your skin - amazing body feel and dreamy euphoria.
b........1
November 3, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
My personal favorite strain. Not your typical saliva, this one is for the blueberry indica lovers that want to get stuff done.
b........2
June 9, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Seriously the best fucking strain of weed I have ever smoked. The stiiizy CDTs are off the charts. It seriously feels like being in a dream.
w........0
December 23, 2023
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Chemical taste, Blue dream and Skywalker both can attribute to that, mostly the Blue Dream. Don’t dislike it, but it doesn’t natural.
s........7
December 19, 2023
Energetic
Hungry
Tingly
I'm quite new to all of this so I'll keep it short. It had a truffle oil smell to it. Kinda tastes like roasted chestnuts. The THC is low but the high was lovely.. tingly.. FIZZING!!
s........0
February 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I skipped over the flower and went straight into the shatter..Dream Walker shatter, I highly recommend. 🥺
W........9
Yesterday
Focused
Happy
Lemon candy with light earthy blueberry terps, great sativa leaning effects, super clear headed and uplifting and no anxiety! Usually a more indica leaning guy but will smoke this anytime!