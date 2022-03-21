Definitely could feel and taste the lineage of the Blue Dream it is my favorite Sativa as of March 20th,2022 as I use it in a cannabis derived Stiizy uplifting and relaxing all around your head ...good for getting up in the morning with the sunrise with a nice cup of tea or coffee as it gets your brain's motor started if you know what I'm saying...having this strain in your possession almost feels unfair to everyone else