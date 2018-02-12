ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Willie.Mattei
Member since 2018
Relax buena para dormir y para dolor crónico buenísimo
Avatar for Temper5one3
Member since 2019
Awesome strain. Suffering from generalized and social anxiety, this flower completely takes me out of my head and allows me to mentally relax. I'd highly recommend this to anyone with the same issues. A little goes a long way with this strain. 🤙
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for papabear1985
Member since 2019
Completely Unusable, I recieved a 1/2 gram cart in a flight deal of 3 carts. I tried vaping several times and both times I had a terrible reaction that triggered an asthma attack. I'm not sure what it was about this strain but the side effects weren't worth the reward. tossed it the next day. I sh...
Sleepy
Avatar for jahairadelmar
Member since 2017
Great smell, real chill high.
Avatar for FadedRose
Member since 2019
Gives a nice body buzz and masks pain well... I gat a cartridge version &amp; the taste isn't that bad either. Would recommend right before bed to keep you asleep throughout the night.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for thathighfive
Member since 2018
This particular strain produces a long lasting heavy sativa-type sharp high when vaping small amounts between 370F and 390F. Higher temperatures seem to minimize the sativa like effects and brings it closer to a 50/50 hybrid. Vapers who own vaporizers with smart path technology can better take advan...
FocusedTalkative
Avatar for Morp
Member since 2019
It was a fun and amazing trip. But confusing at the same time. I smoked a lot so everything was in slow motion and I was very sentimental too
