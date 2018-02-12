Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Awesome strain. Suffering from generalized and social anxiety, this flower completely takes me out of my head and allows me to mentally relax. I'd highly recommend this to anyone with the same issues. A little goes a long way with this strain. 🤙
Completely Unusable, I recieved a 1/2 gram cart in a flight deal of 3 carts. I tried vaping several times and both times I had a terrible reaction that triggered an asthma attack. I'm not sure what it was about this strain but the side effects weren't worth the reward. tossed it the next day.
I sh...
This particular strain produces a long lasting heavy sativa-type sharp high when vaping small amounts between 370F and 390F. Higher temperatures seem to minimize the sativa like effects and brings it closer to a 50/50 hybrid. Vapers who own vaporizers with smart path technology can better take advan...