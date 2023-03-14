One of the star players on my roster, a vibrant color and fruity smell give way to a soothing body mind high when smoked at higher quantities. I was 16 the first time I smoked pot, my friends couldn’t believe it when I told them. I said Carla Devaugn (not her real name) gave me a puff from her dad’s pipe. He grew the stuff but I’m getting off track. Carla was the prettiest girl in school, the fact she even talked to me would have had my boy’s jaws on the floor but to share the same pot? They thought the world of me after that night. Anytime they had girl problems, I was the guy they came to.. because hey, I did something right. Well, it’s been a few years a few times over now. I rode that high for the better part of a decade and a half. I guess now that I’m in my 30s it just feels kinda hollow, especially since I never even smoked with Carla. I lied to my boys just so they’d think I was cool. I mean I really wanted to say something, honest, but they were just so excited I just kept feeling like it’d break their hearts to know they weren’t really mutual friends with Carla Devaugn. To tell you the truth, she doesn’t even know my name. The first time I smoked pot I was with my neighbor Timo. He was a few years older than me and seemed like kind of a loner. He told me if I smoked his cigar I could borrow his car to impress Carla enough to go to the dance with me. Next thing I knew I was foaming at the mouth and running around his yard like a squirrel for 6 hours. I’ve never smoked any kind of pot like that since. I do really like dreamcicle’s floral notes, especially when hit through my 4 chambers of percolators with the ice catch.