Dreamsicle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dreamsicle.
Dreamsicle strain effects
Dreamsicle strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
l........3
March 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely one of the best strains around! A strong, but active high, a good tasting/smelling smoke, and not harsh at all! It really smells like a creamsicle to me, and there’s a taste of orange on the exhale. I like to smoke this one in the early evening to wind down without wanting to go to bed just yet since it can tend to be a more active high. The added bonus is how much it eases my joints and headaches. Such a balanced strain. Highly recommend!
J........s
November 18, 2021
Bro I feel like giant Alice from alive in wonderland. The toilet be tiny afffff
P........y
February 23, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Blessed, feeling great and at ease this morning even though the furnace is trippin. 🌬️💨💨💨
r........p
June 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Perfect day bud!! Takes the edge off but doesn’t take away to much focus. When smoked threw a paper it has a bitter sweet earthy taste with a lasting sweet after taste.
j........0
June 26, 2023
Focused
Happy
Very sweet smell and taste. Hits you in face just below the eyes. A mellowness sets in and your cares float away. Helps with staying on task.
N........0
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I love it, reminds me of Franco’s lemon cheese. Tastes smooth and gets me right.
s........b
Today
Aroused
Giggly
Talkative
One of the star players on my roster, a vibrant color and fruity smell give way to a soothing body mind high when smoked at higher quantities. I was 16 the first time I smoked pot, my friends couldn’t believe it when I told them. I said Carla Devaugn (not her real name) gave me a puff from her dad’s pipe. He grew the stuff but I’m getting off track. Carla was the prettiest girl in school, the fact she even talked to me would have had my boy’s jaws on the floor but to share the same pot? They thought the world of me after that night. Anytime they had girl problems, I was the guy they came to.. because hey, I did something right. Well, it’s been a few years a few times over now. I rode that high for the better part of a decade and a half. I guess now that I’m in my 30s it just feels kinda hollow, especially since I never even smoked with Carla. I lied to my boys just so they’d think I was cool. I mean I really wanted to say something, honest, but they were just so excited I just kept feeling like it’d break their hearts to know they weren’t really mutual friends with Carla Devaugn. To tell you the truth, she doesn’t even know my name. The first time I smoked pot I was with my neighbor Timo. He was a few years older than me and seemed like kind of a loner. He told me if I smoked his cigar I could borrow his car to impress Carla enough to go to the dance with me. Next thing I knew I was foaming at the mouth and running around his yard like a squirrel for 6 hours. I’ve never smoked any kind of pot like that since. I do really like dreamcicle’s floral notes, especially when hit through my 4 chambers of percolators with the ice catch.
p........3
a week ago
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s smooth, it’s sweet, it’s not a downer