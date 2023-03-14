Definitely one of the best strains around! A strong, but active high, a good tasting/smelling smoke, and not harsh at all! It really smells like a creamsicle to me, and there’s a taste of orange on the exhale. I like to smoke this one in the early evening to wind down without wanting to go to bed just yet since it can tend to be a more active high. The added bonus is how much it eases my joints and headaches. Such a balanced strain. Highly recommend!