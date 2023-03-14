stock photo similar to Dreamsicle
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Starfighter. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Dreamsicle has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dreamsicle, before let us know! Leave a review.

Dreamsicle strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Uplifted

Dreamsicle strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Dreamsicle strain reviews13

March 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Definitely one of the best strains around! A strong, but active high, a good tasting/smelling smoke, and not harsh at all! It really smells like a creamsicle to me, and there’s a taste of orange on the exhale. I like to smoke this one in the early evening to wind down without wanting to go to bed just yet since it can tend to be a more active high. The added bonus is how much it eases my joints and headaches. Such a balanced strain. Highly recommend!
7 people found this helpful
November 18, 2021
Bro I feel like giant Alice from alive in wonderland. The toilet be tiny afffff
4 people found this helpful
February 23, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
Blessed, feeling great and at ease this morning even though the furnace is trippin. 🌬️💨💨💨
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight