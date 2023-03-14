stock photo similar to Dreamsicle
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Dreamsicle
write a review
Dreamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Starfighter. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Dreamsicle has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dreamsicle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to DreamsicleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dreamsicle strain effects
Dreamsicle strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dreamsicle products near you
Similar to Dreamsicle near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Dreamsicle strain reviews13
Read all reviews
l........3
March 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
J........s
November 18, 2021
P........y
February 23, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed