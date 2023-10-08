Durban Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Dream.
Durban Dream strain effects
Durban Dream strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Fatigue
4........p
October 8, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Found myself thinking about having another bowl after a morning one, realized three hours had passed, I’d cooked breakfast, cleaned the kitchen, did the dishes and apparently zoned out on the couch to Simpsons for an hour. Hell yeah, 10/10.
g........7
November 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Great after-work sativa! It relaxes you while still allowing you to get that load of laundry and sink of dishes taken care of! The strain I bought was B-52 Bomber from Verano, which is also a sativa dominant hybrid of Durban Poison and Blue Dream. I am assuming they are the same strain with different names for marketing purposes.
S........2
October 9, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Durban Poison and Blue Dream have been my go to's so I had to check this out. I've only found it at MüV here in Florida. They say it has fruity notes it. No lol. It has a softer Earthy taste. Sets in pretty quick and continues to over several minutes. I was on a back gravel road listening to reggae and trying to kick some stress... and I wish that road never ended. Felt positive, definitely creative, talkative, alert yet relaxed. Can't wait to use this before my next surf season.
s........r
July 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
A huge surprise. I originally found this in my dispensary and wasn’t able to find sufficient information on the strain. I don’t like to smoke strains that I’m unfamiliar with what the possible effects may be, though being a cross between Durban Poison and Blue Dream which both happen to be a favorite of mine I had to try it. Wasn’t disappointed in the least. Probably in my top 3 strains ever smoked and I’ve been smoking a long time. Energetic yet very happy relaxing high. Very bright and a great anytime of day strain, except at bedtime. Highly recommended
d........o
September 4, 2023
Vaping it at 200C/392F, it gives me a very enjoyable body relaxation, while my mind is firing on all cylinders. Nice flavor as well.
G........r
August 26, 2024
6........t
July 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Would use again for day time
t........n
June 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I love Durban Dream. It’s intensely uplifting and euphoric experience. One of my faves for sure.