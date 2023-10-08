stock photo similar to Durban Dream
Hybrid

Durban Dream

Durban Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and Blue Dream. This strain is a powerful and uplifting strain that combines the best of both parents. Durban Dream is 26-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Durban Dream effects include happiness, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Durban Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Savvy, Durban Dream features flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Durban Dream typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Durban Dream is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Durban Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Durban Dream strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Durban Dream strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    27% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Durban Dream strain reviews12

October 8, 2023
Found myself thinking about having another bowl after a morning one, realized three hours had passed, I’d cooked breakfast, cleaned the kitchen, did the dishes and apparently zoned out on the couch to Simpsons for an hour. Hell yeah, 10/10.
9 people found this helpful
November 5, 2023
Great after-work sativa! It relaxes you while still allowing you to get that load of laundry and sink of dishes taken care of! The strain I bought was B-52 Bomber from Verano, which is also a sativa dominant hybrid of Durban Poison and Blue Dream. I am assuming they are the same strain with different names for marketing purposes.
3 people found this helpful
October 9, 2023
Durban Poison and Blue Dream have been my go to's so I had to check this out. I've only found it at MüV here in Florida. They say it has fruity notes it. No lol. It has a softer Earthy taste. Sets in pretty quick and continues to over several minutes. I was on a back gravel road listening to reggae and trying to kick some stress... and I wish that road never ended. Felt positive, definitely creative, talkative, alert yet relaxed. Can't wait to use this before my next surf season.
3 people found this helpful
