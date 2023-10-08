Durban Poison and Blue Dream have been my go to's so I had to check this out. I've only found it at MüV here in Florida. They say it has fruity notes it. No lol. It has a softer Earthy taste. Sets in pretty quick and continues to over several minutes. I was on a back gravel road listening to reggae and trying to kick some stress... and I wish that road never ended. Felt positive, definitely creative, talkative, alert yet relaxed. Can't wait to use this before my next surf season.