Durban Princess reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Princess.

6

Avatar for eplaysbass
Member since 2019
Solid smoke. What you expect and want from a sativa for sure. Can’t say it “wowed” me but it is a solid strain.
Avatar for cinnaman122
Member since 2016
Completely wakes me up no matter what my state, sober, exhausted, burnt out, I smoke a bowl of this and I’m ready to hang and be a functioning person for another 2 hours. And it’s a good awake too, I’m not extra tense or jittery like some strains. I usually smoke this before going on hikes or really...
EnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for blueyedmule
Member since 2016
Fifty year old weed virgin here. I was fishing around in my supply closet for something different and what did I tripled over but a bottle of buds of DP. Probably over a year old. The exhale is what really captured me, a mild spiciness mixed with a little eucalyptus and something sweet. Floral? Lik...
Avatar for SuperdopePowers
Member since 2018
This strain hits hard but puts you in a great place. Very happy and up lifting. Start slow smoking too much of this will have slight anxious effects.
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for moonlightfairyy
Member since 2015
Very uplifting, energetic strain. Great high. I will definitely remember to pick it up again the next time I come across it ❤️😁
Avatar for jdino77
Member since 2017
One of my favorite Sativa strains! Uplifting and mood enhancing forsurrrrre
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted