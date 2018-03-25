Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Completely wakes me up no matter what my state, sober, exhausted, burnt out, I smoke a bowl of this and I’m ready to hang and be a functioning person for another 2 hours. And it’s a good awake too, I’m not extra tense or jittery like some strains. I usually smoke this before going on hikes or really...
Fifty year old weed virgin here. I was fishing around in my supply closet for something different and what did I tripled over but a bottle of buds of DP. Probably over a year old. The exhale is what really captured me, a mild spiciness mixed with a little eucalyptus and something sweet. Floral? Lik...