Durban Princess by Kleen Karma Gardens is a mixture of powerful and stimulating genetics. This strain is an invigorating mashup of the South African landrace, Durban Poison, and the influential Jack Herer cross, Princess. Durban Princess is said to have uplifting and creative effects, boosting energy and mood. This plant grows fat, chunky buds that produce copious amount of resin, making it ideal for extraction. Utilize Durban Princess to overcome lethargy while stimulating creativity, but remember to mind your dosage, as this highly potent bud can be overstimulating for some.