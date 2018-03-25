ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Durban Princess
  • Leafly flower of Durban Princess

Sativa

Durban Princess

Durban Princess

Durban Princess by Kleen Karma Gardens is a mixture of powerful and stimulating genetics. This strain is an invigorating mashup of the South African landrace, Durban Poison, and the influential Jack Herer cross, Princess. Durban Princess is said to have uplifting and creative effects, boosting energy and mood. This plant grows fat, chunky buds that produce copious amount of resin, making it ideal for extraction. Utilize Durban Princess to overcome lethargy while stimulating creativity, but remember to mind your dosage, as this highly potent bud can be overstimulating for some.  

Reviews

7

Avatar for jdino77
Member since 2017
One of my favorite Sativa strains! Uplifting and mood enhancing forsurrrrre
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for SuperdopePowers
Member since 2018
This strain hits hard but puts you in a great place. Very happy and up lifting. Start slow smoking too much of this will have slight anxious effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for cinnaman122
Member since 2016
Completely wakes me up no matter what my state, sober, exhausted, burnt out, I smoke a bowl of this and I’m ready to hang and be a functioning person for another 2 hours. And it’s a good awake too, I’m not extra tense or jittery like some strains. I usually smoke this before going on hikes or really...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Durban Princess