ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dutch Kush
  • Leafly flower of Dutch Kush

Indica

Dutch Kush

Dutch Kush

Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety. 

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for rendrz
Member since 2014
Definitely not a choice for before noon, I found this strain to be great for winding down with a pile of confectionary. Fairly couch locking but you'll still enough enthusiasm to drive to the shop for supplies. Pretty short bushy plant with fat leaves during growth, doesn't start producing heaps of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ticoloco
Member since 2016
I got it as freebie from Amsterdam seed center it was great !! The buds were many and heavy !! I will definitely will buy some seeds from this strain !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for vibrantesprit
Member since 2017
This little nug is extremely powerful. Within 30 mins I was on the couch knocked the fuck out 5:30pm approx. with drool all over my face and chest, woke up the next day at 8am slightly hungover and drowsy. Not a strain for active people, but if you can't sleep, or eat, this will be your best friend....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JohnnyBongo
Member since 2019
Looks not that good but is okay, i'd give 3.5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ArashiTora
Member since 2016
Not as sedative as I thought it would be, the effects came slowly. At first you're giggly, then hungry and sleepy. It's great to eat something really sweet after this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch Kush
more
photos