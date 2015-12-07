ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dutch Treat Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Treat Haze.

Effects

42 people reported 322 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 64%
Uplifted 61%
Euphoric 57%
Creative 50%
Stress 38%
Depression 30%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

59

Avatar for southerman
Member since 2011
Just picked up some from Metro Meds in Az... Great head buzz and upbeat.. Everyone should give it a try.. Just float away from stress and helps my spine and nerves... Perfect on a Sunday morning....
Avatar for tophtokes
Member since 2019
Wow, this smells like candy and provides the exact Sativa Haze you're looking for. Energetic, do-it-all day time smoker that is also great for those who want to just chill. 28% thc in my batch, GRAIL strain
Avatar for Mcarta05
Member since 2019
Omg this one is so smooth. I took a couple hits and felt really nice. I was so talkative
Avatar for Nightwing719
Member since 2018
amazing high and taste it's really a good strong strain
Photos

Avatar for raychuel
Member since 2019
Creativity, happiness, energetic, talkative, blissful Love it!
Avatar for EJG
Member since 2017
Preface: Had 3 carts of this strain in the past. Currently using a Colossal, the best so far. Have done pretty much everything with it. Physical: Mostly a light feeling. Body usually feels like certain parts are weightless, but others aren’t. Skin is mostly cold and soft to the touch of your o...
Avatar for Sensi-star
Member since 2016
I have ADHD and a wicked case of PTSD thanks to VERY HORRIBLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE for 3 year's. I have had my green card since 2008, I have also been clean for 10 year's from 🍀EVERYTHING BUT THE GREEN🍀‼‼‼ So yeah, I tend to smoke for medical reasons. #1) IT'S A CLASSIC OG STRAIN #2) I really dig the...
Avatar for hashlover94
Member since 2015
Definitely a good haze strain. Always heard good things about DTH. I love this strain.
