Wow, this smells like candy and provides the exact Sativa Haze you're looking for. Energetic, do-it-all day time smoker that is also great for those who want to just chill. 28% thc in my batch, GRAIL strain
Preface:
Had 3 carts of this strain in the past. Currently using a Colossal, the best so far. Have done pretty much everything with it.
Physical:
Mostly a light feeling. Body usually feels like certain parts are weightless, but others aren’t. Skin is mostly cold and soft to the touch of your o...
I have ADHD and a wicked case of PTSD thanks to VERY HORRIBLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE for 3 year's. I have had my green card since 2008, I have also been clean for 10 year's from 🍀EVERYTHING BUT THE GREEN🍀‼‼‼ So yeah, I tend to smoke for medical reasons. #1) IT'S A CLASSIC OG STRAIN #2) I really dig the...