Eager Beaver effects are mostly energizing.
Eager Beaver is a high-THC marijuana strain from top breeder Archive Seed Bank. Archive has not disclosed the genetics of Eager Beaver, but has given out free seed packs of it with purchases of other strains since at least 2021. Are you growing or smoking Eager Beaver? Leave a review and let the Leafly Nation know how it is.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Eager Beaver strain reviews(4)
n........a
March 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
a........2
July 19, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
k........2
July 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy