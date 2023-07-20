Eager Beaver reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Eager Beaver.
Eager Beaver strain effects
Eager Beaver strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........2
July 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This might be the indica of all Indicas for me. I usually don’t take naps, and after a few puffs of this I was OUT.
n........a
March 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I don't consider myself an expert but I've had my license now for several years. Have tried hybrids with indica dominant and a few really achieved my condition. I was looking for something for my PTSD and anxiety. I believe I finally found the Strand that works best for me. This is what you're looking for!! So worth it...couple of hits...Kudos to Buckeye relief♡
w........x
September 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got it from Proper Brand sold as a clone only strain. Good strain for beginners or medical applications. Tastes like clean fresh smooth bud nothing too special. Indica dominant without any over whelming sleepiness good for any occasion.
a........2
July 19, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
I tried this strain I was told it’s a creeper and that it is I have Chrons disease and I have tried almost everything this strain doesn’t smell like much but man the affects I feel like it truly helps with my stomach spasms