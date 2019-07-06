ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Eagle Bill

Eagle Bill is a hybrid strain created with and for The Father of Vapor, Eagle Bill Amato. This homage bred under Sensi Seeds is a powerful and piney variety created from a unique mixture of Pure Haze, Colombian, Thai, and Jamaican landraces. According to Sensi Seeds, it was “one of Eagle Bill’s last wishes that he be a part of the breeding process of his namesake strain.” This flower should be vaporized to fully appreciate the loud forest flavors that invigorate without being overpowering.

Lots of phenos present within this strain, and I found one keeper that is incredibly Thai dominant and smells like pure blueberries after curing. You’ll know you have that pheno if the stem rub gives off a very strong citrus/ tropical mango scent. Tastes great through the vape, and I find it gets ...
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Eagle Bill