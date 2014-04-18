ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Earth OG
  4. Reviews

Earth OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Earth OG.

Effects

Show all

41 people reported 258 effects
Relaxed 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Pain 19%
Stress 19%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 17%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

57

Avatar for luckybaringo
Member since 2020
very strong onset with a few bowls w/high tolerance, indica effects kicked in after an hour pretty hard. coughing big hits tastes like pizza lmao
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for emmastrudwick
Member since 2018
This strain is my personal favourite. Makes me so giggly and happy. I would smoke this strain forever if I could.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DreamyHerbs
Member since 2016
Potent. Tasty. High
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BudManBrown
Member since 2017
mother nature covers you in a warm blanket of happyness. tingles the nose. earthy taste but in the best way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Earth OG
User uploaded image of Earth OG
User uploaded image of Earth OG
User uploaded image of Earth OG
User uploaded image of Earth OG
User uploaded image of Earth OG
User uploaded image of Earth OG
more photos
Avatar for Bigsurf
Member since 2017
One of.my favorite strains out there. Particularly the Kurvana ASCND vape cart. SourD x Ghost OG - hello? Good genetics. Has two qualities. Sleep and a fun time. If you use for sleep / 4-5 hits and lay down, you’ll be out. Stay up and let the run roll. My tolerance is through the roof and these...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for NightsLikeThese6
Member since 2018
I wanted to like this... just didn't do it for me. Very much just a head high which is fine if you're looking just for that. Not that strong
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Giggly
Avatar for TTownBluntSmokah
Member since 2019
Fairly quick onset, strong strain. Great for daytime; Creative and Uplifting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for KitchWitch
Member since 2019
great smell, light high, very smooth and not too heavy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed