One of.my favorite strains out there. Particularly the Kurvana ASCND vape cart.
SourD x Ghost OG - hello? Good genetics.
Has two qualities. Sleep and a fun time. If you use for sleep / 4-5 hits and lay down, you’ll be out. Stay up and let the run roll.
My tolerance is through the roof and these...