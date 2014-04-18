ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Earth OG
Hybrid

4.3 57 reviews

Earth OG

aka Earth OG Kush

Earth OG

A combination of Sour Diesel and Ghost OG, Earth OG is a cerebrally-focused hybrid with stimulating and happy effects. As its name suggests, this strain has a pleasant, earthy aroma with sour lemon undertones. Earth OG effects are enjoyable for introverts and extroverts alike: an introspective, creative buzz makes this strain good for solo sessions, but social environments may also bring out its energetic, talkative qualities. Depression, stress, and anxiety stand little chance against Earth OG’s uplifted mindset, and patients treating appetite loss and nausea may also benefit from its potent therapeutic effects.

Relaxed 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Pain 19%
Stress 19%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 17%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%

Avatar for Jaxxsun320
Member since 2014
I don't even know where to start with Mo Kio is so perfect the high on this but its so light but long going its is so elegant I mean anything of real sativa smoker looks for in their high that a heavy-duty high but still light on your feet This Is It this is the best bud out there for that kind of s...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for smoketo
Member since 2015
Smells like fresh soil! Taste is subtle, kind of woody. Smoked it throughout a sunny day and had a great time talking to girls in the park and playing with my dog. This is the shit Chief Keef LOVES.
CreativeHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ktree
Member since 2015
probably my favorite strain so far. dopest dope I've ever smoked that's for sure! had me giggling after the first rip.
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mpbuckley
Member since 2014
Great strong but comfortable high. Great day or night. Makes me feel happy, relaxed and content. If smoke a little it gives energy but if i smoke a lot it makes me sleepy. Great for pain and nausea. Great go-to strain for whenever you wanna get high.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for brian318
Member since 2015
This hybrid is absolutely amazing for anxiety...mildly euphoric and very happy bud..as well as giving you a total sense of well-being. It also comes on very easy. Definitely gonna get it as often as possible.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Ghost OG
Sour Diesel
Earth OG

