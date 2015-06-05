ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Earthshaker OG
  4. Reviews

Earthshaker OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Earthshaker OG.

Reviews

9

Avatar for TriggaTreach
Member since 2019
Great strain. Enjoyed, would have again especially with how relaxing it was.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for John18
Member since 2013
Absolute heavy duty Og, that after three hits, over an hour ago, still has me tingling, (and I'm not a real "touchy-feels" type), It brings tears of joy and beads of sweat to my brow, to be able to say to you, Earthshaker Og is 5 Star material, and then some! The Leafly description is right on. The...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Earthshaker OG
Avatar for georgeabbott22
Member since 2015
Good buzz with a high that sneaks up on you then finally hits you like a train. Would definitely recommend to anyone wanting to chill out for an afternoon.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for urhighnesss
Member since 2015
I really enjoyed this strain. it was a little too heavy for my friends with a low tolerance but it works well for high functioning stoners!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mismelodie
Member since 2015
yes it shakes the earth
Read full review
Reported
feelings