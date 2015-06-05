Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Absolute heavy duty Og, that after three hits, over an hour ago, still has me tingling, (and I'm not a real "touchy-feels" type), It brings tears of joy and beads of sweat to my brow, to be able to say to you, Earthshaker Og is 5 Star material, and then some!
The Leafly description is right on. The...