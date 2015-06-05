ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Earthshaker OG
  • Leafly flower of Earthshaker OG

Hybrid

Earthshaker OG

Earthshaker OG

Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrus and lemongrass.

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for John18
Member since 2013
Absolute heavy duty Og, that after three hits, over an hour ago, still has me tingling, (and I'm not a real "touchy-feels" type), It brings tears of joy and beads of sweat to my brow, to be able to say to you, Earthshaker Og is 5 Star material, and then some! The Leafly description is right on. The...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain mild; nausea 7-8 when I medicated round 2300 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (must for me). Body high hit me like a ton of bricks. Then I passed out. Head high not surprisingly heavy which is what I wanted. Don't expect to get much don...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for urhighnesss
Member since 2015
I really enjoyed this strain. it was a little too heavy for my friends with a low tolerance but it works well for high functioning stoners!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for georgeabbott22
Member since 2015
Good buzz with a high that sneaks up on you then finally hits you like a train. Would definitely recommend to anyone wanting to chill out for an afternoon.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TriggaTreach
Member since 2019
Great strain. Enjoyed, would have again especially with how relaxing it was.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Earthshaker OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Earthshaker OG
New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More
New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More