East Coast Alien reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain East Coast Alien.

Reviews

15

Avatar for Hifiisgirl
Member since 2019
Got this strain as a free pre-roll and tried it after a rough day at work. It completely boosted my mood and I felt my stress levels go down drastically. I will be going back for more of this strain!
Avatar for izaak.timmerbowser
Member since 2015
Unlike the taste of this beautiful flower
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zakvslife
Member since 2019
I am new to medical marijuana but of the few kinds i have tried this one is by far the best. It doesnt kick me into derealization as much and I love that because that gives me anxiety. Even though it doesnt have much of a "normal high" I absolutely love it. it gets me up and going or helps me sleep ...
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
Holy cow what a POTENT strain this is! It takes 2 powerhouse strains and makes them better! The buds look like a typical diesel shape, cone with fingers coming off. Color is a deep green with tight dark orange hairs and covered in white trichomes. It doesn't reek of diesel despite the NYCD in it, mo...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for deftonesdexy
Member since 2018
Great for daytime use. Keeps you calm and euphoric yet active and moving. This is great for my yoga sessions when I want to remain focused and intuned with my poses and breathing. Also great for working those long shifts at work. Keeps you uplifted and stress free and very in the moment. One of my f...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MoBiscuits420
Member since 2017
I recently have fallen in love with this strain because of it's ability to uplift and stimulate, as well as, take the edge off of stress. It knows how to help one take life less seriously and can be definitely ungrounding.
Avatar for zerobeck
Member since 2014
East Coast Alien is so fire. If you ever want to know how aliens feel all the time, you should smoke this. It really gives you some creative ideas, and doesn't slow you down at all.
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for purplepalmtrees10
Member since 2015
The smell is diesel-ey.. typical Sativa type smell, but very strong. frosty, beautiful nugs. tastes pretty fresh. and you can't beat the buzz. great deal from Bloom, 50 bucks for a quarter! totally awesome
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted