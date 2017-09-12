Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I am new to medical marijuana but of the few kinds i have tried this one is by far the best. It doesnt kick me into derealization as much and I love that because that gives me anxiety. Even though it doesnt have much of a "normal high" I absolutely love it. it gets me up and going or helps me sleep ...
Holy cow what a POTENT strain this is! It takes 2 powerhouse strains and makes them better! The buds look like a typical diesel shape, cone with fingers coming off. Color is a deep green with tight dark orange hairs and covered in white trichomes. It doesn't reek of diesel despite the NYCD in it, mo...
Great for daytime use. Keeps you calm and euphoric yet active and moving. This is great for my yoga sessions when I want to remain focused and intuned with my poses and breathing. Also great for working those long shifts at work. Keeps you uplifted and stress free and very in the moment. One of my f...
I recently have fallen in love with this strain because of it's ability to uplift and stimulate, as well as, take the edge off of stress. It knows how to help one take life less seriously and can be definitely ungrounding.
The smell is diesel-ey.. typical Sativa type smell, but very strong. frosty, beautiful nugs. tastes pretty fresh. and you can't beat the buzz. great deal from Bloom, 50 bucks for a quarter! totally awesome