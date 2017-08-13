ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Easy Bud
  4. Reviews

Easy Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Easy Bud.

Avatar for nxtSimon
Member since 2018
Indoor grow - 80w dual ESL - 12L - soil Height: About 1 meter Time: 86 days Harvest: 21g Perfectly for beginners, but high lasts not too long..
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bamf360
Member since 2017
The plant grew its self out doors, in super soil, in wet conditions, also survived a slug attack. Strong genetics. So easy to grow. Peppery citrus and spicy Taste and smell Uplifting head buzz, that moves to the body slightly. Positive upbeat feeling, zero paranoia. Solid strain. Enjoyed every m...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ollie444
Member since 2017
Nice grow from royalseeds 5/5 on the genetics gives off a lovely aroma without smelling up my whole garden! Auto flower only took 6 weeks from seed to harvest and harvested 31 grams of high grade bud was amazed over such a small amount of time. The smoke is nice not overpowering I rate the high 4/5 ...
Avatar for SwagMac420
Member since 2015
my friendsm grew this strain, and we smoked it together, it had a nice strong lemonlike flavor, and gave a good enjoyable high
Photos

User uploaded image of Easy BudUser uploaded image of Easy Bud