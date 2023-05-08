Ebony Ivory
HybridTHC 23%CBG 3%
Ebony Ivory
EIv
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Creative
Earthy
Flowery
Myrcene
Ocimene
Pinene
Ebony Ivory effects are mostly calming.
Ebony Ivory potency is higher THC than average.
Ebony Ivory is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and creative. Ebony Ivory has 23% THC and 3% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ebony Ivory, before let us know! Leave a review.
Ebony Ivory strain effects
Ebony Ivory strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ebony Ivory strain reviews(5)
b........8
May 8, 2023
Creative
Happy
d........8
December 6, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
h........5
October 31, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused