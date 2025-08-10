Ebony Ivory reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ebony Ivory.
Ebony Ivory strain effects
Ebony Ivory strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ebony Ivory reviews
J........0
August 10, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
10/10 they won’t let you down as soon as I open the jar FUNKY CHEESE PINE I fell in love right there then once I smoked it …. That was a wrap smooth smacking hit and with th myrcence level at 1.49% your guaranteed to have that stuck feeling too good
m........f
May 11, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I wanted to try something new from one of my favorite brand Natures Heritage and this Ebony and Ivory got me feeling real good and a nice balanced high but please Proceed with caution this high is more medical feel.Breaks down great, smells amazing, taste is smooth just a Great strain overall !!!
h........5
October 31, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I love this high, I am with my bf vibing in the passenger seat heading home from smoking and this high is euphoric and dramatically improved my depression 10/10 I feel so happy
b........8
May 8, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty nice experience overall. I've never heard about this strain before, so I was eager to try it out. About halfway through the joint me and my friend were really starting to feel the effects as we got stuck in deep conversation for about an hour. It's definitely a nice strain to really take it all in and enjoy in the moment.
d........8
December 6, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I started to feel the effects a few minutes after my first few hits. I had a nice blanket of relaxation come over me. As I continued to smoke my back muscle pain slowly eased away. This is a nice mellow relaxing high.