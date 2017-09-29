ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Lustfukdarkside
Member since 2019
This strain really had me hard and ready from.start to finish. The slimer on the Hi-C beverage explains the lustful explosions that came that night. This strain is great for all u focused, dirty pervs out there!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for tipzygypzy
Member since 2017
For starters, I am having to write this review for a second time because my first submission got deleted somehow. That should give you a good idea on what we’re dealing with here with this strain lol it’s a similar high to that of White Widow – energetic &amp; giggly. I’m giving this 5 stars for tas...
Avatar for skywire
Member since 2019
First tried Ecto Cooler , at our medical Clinic really like it only as little needed to be smoked. Best strain for my needs.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LegalLeef
Member since 2019
Told me it was good for pain and mood. Perhaps I smoked too much, an entire joint, but it made me about lose my mind. Gave me awful anxiety and zero pain relief. Never again with this strain.
Avatar for Lionessnire
Member since 2019
Pleasant strain. Very popular in the community for being a hard hitter.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for deltafoxtrot420
Member since 2019
Amazing taste and profile here in Arkansas
Avatar for loganp32
Member since 2017
Smells citrusy and reminds me of the Hi-C scent, very vaguely. It tastes magnificent, like a potpourri orange. Mine tested in at 31.48%, and the 1/4 oz I bought will last me a while. After the first hit, there’s an immediate head rush and calming. The eyes narrow into slits, and you feel relaxed to ...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Nittanykid
Member since 2019
By far the best strain I’ve found to battle my depression. Got this as an Illera cartridge at 86% THC, and the instant I tried it, my depression was immediately replaced by a rush of euphoria. I feel so relaxed and happy on this strain, but without the raciness and anxiety that I sometimes get with...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed