Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ecto Cooler.
Reviews
35
Lustfukdarkside
Member since 2019
This strain really had me hard and ready from.start to finish. The slimer on the Hi-C beverage explains the lustful explosions that came that night. This strain is great for all u focused, dirty pervs out there!
For starters, I am having to write this review for a second time because my first submission got deleted somehow. That should give you a good idea on what we’re dealing with here with this strain lol it’s a similar high to that of White Widow – energetic & giggly. I’m giving this 5 stars for tas...
Smells citrusy and reminds me of the Hi-C scent, very vaguely. It tastes magnificent, like a potpourri orange. Mine tested in at 31.48%, and the 1/4 oz I bought will last me a while. After the first hit, there’s an immediate head rush and calming. The eyes narrow into slits, and you feel relaxed to ...
By far the best strain I’ve found to battle my depression. Got this as an Illera cartridge at 86% THC, and the instant I tried it, my depression was immediately replaced by a rush of euphoria. I feel so relaxed and happy on this strain, but without the raciness and anxiety that I sometimes get with...