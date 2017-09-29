ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon. 

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Really surprised to see this strain on here. It's pretty rare, but worth purchasing if you're fortunate to find it in your local dispensary. Terpene spectrum includes orange, pine, and SKUNK! Mad trichome coverage which means it's sticky af. Super dense nugs! I felt gentle cerebral effects that were...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for aspirin4mare
Member since 2018
Usually a sativa fan, I break out ecto when I need to handle stress and calm down from getting too stressed, aggravated and angry. Creative and still able to be proactive, i am chilled quickly from aggravations and the resultant clenched teeth, muscle tightness, stress headaches and ease pain.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hugger47
Member since 2018
Happy euphoric and stimulating high. Good for chronic pain and increase in appetite.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for jhallen978
Member since 2015
Very clear headed cerebral that allows you to focus without paranoia. Very giggly and upbeat. Great for depression and people who get anxiety.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for waykup
Member since 2017
Clean taste off the dab of citrus with a dash of crisp apple and hint of chemical. I like Ecto Cooler around 5:00 PM when I put the Sativa away and start to wind down. Relaxing for mind and body without making me tired. Elevates mood and reduces stress. Clears mind of clutter. Thumbs up!
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Gorilla Biscuit
California Orange
Ecto Cooler

