  3. El Chapo OG
  El Chapo OG

Indica

El Chapo OG

El Chapo OG is a potent indica strain out of California that smells of rich earth and pine. With dense jade popcorn buds that exhibit a shimmering coat of trichomes, this strain is visually striking and worth keeping on display. Its effects are initially stunning and settle on the body as carefree relaxation. El Chapo OG is preferred near the end of the day as its effects can become rather sedating with continued use.   

Effects

    Reviews

    65

    Avatar for dtown902
    Member since 2016
    This shit won't have you digging any tunnels under prisons. You're not escaping from this high.
    CreativeFocusedHungry
    Avatar for MindFvck
    Member since 2016
    One of my favorite strains of all time! Really dense and super sticky. Has a really good high and hits you right instantly!
    HappyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for stanbobbly
    Member since 2016
    This strain did it all 4 me! Anxiety, depression, insomnia, knee pain all crushed instantly. Piney for sure & definitely OG tasting! Only set back is all out & haven't been able to get more. Apparently it's a rare strain already!
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for badangel00013
    Member since 2016
    Wow this is very powerful. Currently sitting in my car thinking, well one good hit could be ok and function. NOPE! 😅😉. This one, eyes heavy, body stoned, deeper body stone then I thought I'd get. Excellent strain, but I gotta go home to the bean bag chair and play video games lol. Ok more lik...
    ArousedRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for Alwaysbest
    Member since 2017
    This is a feel good strain. I like this strain alot. It tastes sweet and very smooth on the throat. It hits you immediately and give a feel of relaxation and peace. One of my favorites for Night
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    Photos

    User uploaded image of El Chapo OGUser uploaded image of El Chapo OGUser uploaded image of El Chapo OGUser uploaded image of El Chapo OG
