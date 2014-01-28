ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. El-Na
  4. Reviews

El-Na reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain El-Na.

Reviews

1

Avatar for myVapez
Member since 2015
Numbs your entire body while soothing your soul in serene bliss and contentment. If could find someone growing it in the US, I use this unique strain daily for the eradication of chronic pain at bedtime.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review