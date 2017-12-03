Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain El Perro.
PureFloridaBudsman
Member since 2019
Hot dog this shot smokes!! 10/10 on buzz that's for sure. Shit goes straight to your eyes boosting your energy and ability to get something done then slowly creeps into a Sunday "Netflix and Chill" bud. Definitely helped me with some pain/inflammation but did no justice for my short term memory. Got...
I'm really enjoying this hybrid! It has a great, pine & citrus aroma. The bud is so light & fluffy. It is this nice light green with lots of light brown trichomes. It makes me happy & talkative. It gives a relaxing head-high, that helps shed the stress of the day. I did definitely recomm...
Crazy! If you're looking for a unique cannabis experience El Perro is it. Super high head high, visual, erases pain and then settles into a relaxing body high that makes for great sleep. Hang tight in the beginning — easy to green on this stuff. I've tried many strains El Perro is one of the most po...