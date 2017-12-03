ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for PureFloridaBudsman
Member since 2019
Hot dog this shot smokes!! 10/10 on buzz that's for sure. Shit goes straight to your eyes boosting your energy and ability to get something done then slowly creeps into a Sunday "Netflix and Chill" bud. Definitely helped me with some pain/inflammation but did no justice for my short term memory. Got...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for theORherb
Member since 2017
I'm really enjoying this hybrid! It has a great, pine &amp; citrus aroma. The bud is so light &amp; fluffy. It is this nice light green with lots of light brown trichomes. It makes me happy &amp; talkative. It gives a relaxing head-high, that helps shed the stress of the day. I did definitely recomm...
Avatar for 2jinka
Member since 2016
Crazy! If you're looking for a unique cannabis experience El Perro is it. Super high head high, visual, erases pain and then settles into a relaxing body high that makes for great sleep. Hang tight in the beginning — easy to green on this stuff. I've tried many strains El Perro is one of the most po...
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for schroeder242
Member since 2017
Wow very pungent and piney super tasty and and a great lazy combo stimulates the mind at the same time it is very couch inviting. Great for video games.
Avatar for MyChemicalRomance
Member since 2017
great for a post-stressful day when you want to sink into a couch.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Meeeks420
Member since 2017
Nice looking bud, got me really high. Very happy, hungry and euphoric.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for xxswagger66
Member since 2017
I think it's a funny name but this strain is no joke.its hits smooth and is kinda of a creeper
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for siranoogans
Member since 2016
Uplifting, smooth and earthy! Another great strain! Shout out to Bert and the LA Kush fam for keeping the fire coming! Hoping to see some in AZ soon!
