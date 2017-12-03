ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. El Perro
  • Leafly flower of El Perro

Hybrid

El Perro

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

El Perro

El Perro is an award-winning cannabis collaboration between Bert Baccarat, Firerock Farms, and Los Angeles Kush. This potent hybrid is a cross of Stardawg (Nag Champa Cut) and True OG, and won 1st place at the 2017 High Time’s SoCal Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid Flower. El Perro (aka The Dog) reeks of skunk, musk, and pine, creating a pronounced and unique terpene profile that will challenge the palate. This strain’s cerebral relaxation helps you shrug off stress and provides a soothing, pervasive body high that promotes stationary activities.  

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for 2jinka
Member since 2016
Crazy! If you're looking for a unique cannabis experience El Perro is it. Super high head high, visual, erases pain and then settles into a relaxing body high that makes for great sleep. Hang tight in the beginning — easy to green on this stuff. I've tried many strains El Perro is one of the most po...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Meeeks420
Member since 2017
Nice looking bud, got me really high. Very happy, hungry and euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MyChemicalRomance
Member since 2017
great for a post-stressful day when you want to sink into a couch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for xxswagger66
Member since 2017
I think it's a funny name but this strain is no joke.its hits smooth and is kinda of a creeper
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for siranoogans
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I've smoked! Uplifting smooth and happy! Shout out to bert and the LA Kush fam! Bout time I see some of their bomb strains on leafly! Would love to see some find its way to AZ! ⛽️🔥💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pine Tar Kush
Pine Tar Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Sour OG
Sour OG
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More popularLeafly flower for Al's Dream
Al's Dream
Leafly flower for Rainbow
Rainbow
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Mr. Nice
Purple Mr. Nice
More popularLeafly flower for Lemonder
Lemonder
Leafly flower for Blue Fire
Blue Fire
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
True OG
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
El Perro

Most popular in