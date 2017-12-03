El Perro is an award-winning cannabis collaboration between Bert Baccarat, Firerock Farms, and Los Angeles Kush. This potent hybrid is a cross of Stardawg (Nag Champa Cut) and True OG, and won 1st place at the 2017 High Time’s SoCal Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid Flower. El Perro (aka The Dog) reeks of skunk, musk, and pine, creating a pronounced and unique terpene profile that will challenge the palate. This strain’s cerebral relaxation helps you shrug off stress and provides a soothing, pervasive body high that promotes stationary activities.
