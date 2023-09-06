Electric Haze reviews
Electric Haze strain effects
Electric Haze strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........e
September 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I’m having it in concentrate form, it’s by far one of the best sativa strains I have inhaled in many blue moons, the energy you get from it is like having a electric eel in your pocket with a side of sonic the hedgehog. Jokes aside this is a great high cbd & cbn strain. Great for those looking for pain relief & hunger suppression affects. I absolutely love it.