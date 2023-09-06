Electric Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Electric Haze is a legendary strain that has won many awards for its extreme, almost psychedelic effects. Electric Haze produces a high that is brilliant, up and soaring, both powerful and subtle. Electric Haze is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Electric Haze effects include feeling energetic, creative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Electric Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by British Columbia Seed Company, Electric Haze features flavors like spicy, herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which contributes to the alertness and clarity of the strain. The average price of Electric Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Electric Haze is a potent strain that can deliver a mind-blowing high that lasts for hours. Electric Haze is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Electric Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.